India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 role model for world: Minister

A public-private partnership (PPP) with integrated strategy is essential to achieve a "TB-mukt Bharat" (tuberculosis-free India), Union minister Jitendra Singh has said.

At an event on Sunday, Singh said India's efforts to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 are a role model for the world.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office was speaking after flagging off the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana healthcare "TB-Mukt Express", a mobile medical van that will visit different villages in his parliamentary constituency Udhampur, with the slogan "Chalo Chale TB ko Harane" (let's defeat TB).

The event coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India's efforts to eradicate TB by 2025 are a role model for the world. The citizens need to work collectively towards TB elimination in the true spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari'," Singh said.

He said considering the deep societal and economic impact caused by tuberculosis, the BJP-led Centre has placed high priority for a "TB-mukt Bharat" by 2025.

"Biotechnology is going to play a huge part in the integrated holistic healthcare approach towards the elimination of tuberculosis," the minister added.

He said strategies, such as engaging the private sector, active case finding, decentralisation of services through health and wellness centres, community engagement and the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, have transformed India's tuberculosis management efforts and made it patient centric.

At the event, Singh distributed kits among the TB patients adopted by him in his constituency to take care of their daily needs in order to accomplish the prime minister's vision of a tuberculosis-free India.