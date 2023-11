India clocked a gigantic rise of 31.6 per cent in patent filing by resident applicants, the highest of any country in 2022 as compared with the previous year, according to the latest study released recently by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

With 55,718 resident patent applications in 2022, India’s numbers grew much faster than other competing countries

that include Switzerland (6.1 per cent), China (3.1), and Austria and the UK (both at 2.5 per cent).