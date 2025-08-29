Friday, August 29, 2025 | 08:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India submits official bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games

Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi said India's Games will be based on the ancient principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning "the world is one family. offering unity and human connection. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Friday officially submitted its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant step in its ambition to bring the multi-sport event back to the country after two decades.

The formal bid was submitted to the Commonwealth Sport (the Commonwealth Games Federation) by a delegation with representation from the Commonwealth Games Association of India and the Government of Gujarat.

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the Centenary edition of the Games, marking 100 years of the Commonwealth Games..

Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi said India's Games will be based on the ancient principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning "the world is one family. offering unity and human connection.

 

Atithi Devo Bhava, or the guest is divine, will guide the planning for all the stakeholders that will visit India for the Games.

Also Read

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inspects building collapse site after Myanmar earthquake

LIVE news: Thai court removes Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office

GST

Telangana may face ₹7,000 cr annual loss from GST reform: Deputy CM

GST

India's GST cuts risk delay as states demand safeguards for revenue loss

Alexander Stubb

Finland's President Stubb, PM Modi discuss India-EU trade and tech ties

Amitabh Kant at BS Manthan

US tariffs a wake-up call for India to push bold reforms: Amitabh Kant

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha said, "This bid represents the aspirations of an entire nation. The Commonwealth Games in Amdavad (sic) will showcase not just India's sporting capabilities but also the values of friendship, respect, and inclusivity that define our sporting culture.

"As we celebrate the centenary edition, India stands ready to welcome the Commonwealth family with warmth and excellence, inspiring a new generation to dream and achieve through sport.

Hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is aligned with the country's long-term ambition of becoming a leading sporting nation, where mega-events serve as catalysts for wider participation in sport and infrastructure development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

Kerala's professional talent pool grows 172% in five years: Report

Enforcement Directorate

ED gets issued first 'Purple Notice' from Interpol in money laundering case

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Food Ministry raises gunny bag usage charges by 40% to ₹10.22 per bag

real estate, realty firms

Delhi govt to set up portal for investors to identify land parcels

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

HC to hear Vijay Mallya, UBHL director's plea on debt recovery records

Topics : India Commonwealth Games Ahmedabad Gujarat government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon