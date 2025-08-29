Friday, August 29, 2025 | 08:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED gets issued first 'Purple Notice' from Interpol in money laundering case

ED gets issued first 'Purple Notice' from Interpol in money laundering case

The notice was issued by the Lyon-based global police body on August 21, the federal probe agency said in a statement

Photo: Agencies

"The scheme exhibited hawala-like features but operated through formal banking systems, shell companies, and forged trade documentation to evade regulatory detection," the ED said. Photo: Agencies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has secured the publication of its first Interpol-issued 'Purple Notice' in a trade-based money laundering case.

The notice was issued by the Lyon-based global police body on August 21, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The 'Purple Notice' is one of eight types of notices published by Interpol. It provides its 196 member countries with information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals.

"The publishing of the Purple Notice is an attempt of Enforcement Directorate at generating awareness and sensitising its global counterparts to these new emerging money laundering trends," it said.

 

The probe, in which the notice was issued, pertains to an organised network of domestic and foreign shell entities engaged in "large-scale" laundering of funds under the guise of international trade.

Also Read

BPTP

ED conducts raids on BPTP offices in Delhi-NCR in foreign funds probe

Enforcement Directorate

TMC MLA acted as money collecting agent in WB teacher recruitment scam: ED

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Saurabh, Bhardwaj

ED raids premises linked to AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in PMLA case

Enforcement Directorate, ED

TMC MLA caught while 'fleeing' as ED raids house over WB school job 'scam'

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests Karnataka MLA Veerendra in illegal betting racket case

The conspirators exploited trade mechanisms and banking channels by under-invoicing imports, using sham duty-free imports (such as semiconductors), forging compliance documents, and carrying out circular re-exports through third-country entities to disguise illicit remittances, it said.

"The circular trading created a false narrative of international commerce, masking large-scale laundering of funds.

"The scheme exhibited hawala-like features but operated through formal banking systems, shell companies, and forged trade documentation to evade regulatory detection," the ED said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Food Ministry raises gunny bag usage charges by 40% to ₹10.22 per bag

real estate, realty firms

Delhi govt to set up portal for investors to identify land parcels

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

HC to hear Vijay Mallya, UBHL director's plea on debt recovery records

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra signs ₹33,768 cr MoUs; industries to generate 33,000 jobs

E20 fuel

India's E20 ethanol fuel rollout sparks driver backlash; carmakers worry

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon