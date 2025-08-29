Friday, August 29, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt to set up portal for investors to identify land parcels

Delhi govt to set up portal for investors to identify land parcels

The decision for developing this portal was taken at a recent review meeting held by the Ministry of Home Affairs on compliance reduction and deregulation in Union Territories, they added

real estate, realty firms

"The Delhi Land Bank Portal will serve as a centralised, online hub to help investors locate suitable land parcels for industrial and infrastructure development in Delhi," said an official.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To improve ease of doing business and streamline land allotment in the national capital, the Delhi government will be developing a portal that will serve as a centralised platform to help investors identify suitable land parcels, officials said.

The decision for developing this portal was taken at a recent review meeting held by the Ministry of Home Affairs on compliance reduction and deregulation in Union Territories, they added.

The portal will be developed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), with map-based data support from the Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL), they added.

The IT Division of DSIIDC has been assigned the responsibility of developing the platform.

 

"The Delhi Land Bank Portal will serve as a centralised, online hub to help investors locate suitable land parcels for industrial and infrastructure development in Delhi," said an official.

Also Read

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

Delhi records wettest August in 15 years with 399.8 mm rainfall, shows data

VK Saxena, Rekha Gupta

U-special re-launched in Delhi; CM Gupta boards bus to Daulat Ram College

Market gain, traders

Delhi traders call US tariff hike temporary, urge govt support for exports

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CMO makes Jan Sunwai camp attendance mandatory for all officers

Electric bus

Delhi on track to become EV capital with 8,000 e-buses by 2026: Minister

The divisional heads of the land administration divisions of DSIIDC namely Industrial Estate Management (IEM) and Relocation have been directed to provide details of suitable vacant land parcels for making available on this portal by September 10, he added.

Once compiled, the information will be verified by DSIIDC's Engineering Division to authenticate the actual coordinates of each parcel. The verified data will then be forwarded to GSDL for integration with Delhi's geospatial map for display on the portal, the official explained.

Officials said the Delhi Land Bank Portal is expected to bring transparency and ease in the land identification process for potential investors, while also reducing bureaucratic delays and procedural complexities.

The Delhi government has been taking a host of steps to encourage ease of doing business in The national capital. Last month, the government had placed a draft of Delhi Industrial Policy for the next 10 years in public domain for getting stakeholders' feedback on it till July 30.

The policy proposes that scheme needs to be developed to encourage consolidation of land parcels to enhance floor space availability in industrial areas in consultation with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and industry associations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian businessman Vijay Mallya leaves the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain February 11, 2020. (REUTERS/File Photo)

HC to hear Vijay Mallya, UBHL director's plea on debt recovery records

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra signs ₹33,768 cr MoUs; industries to generate 33,000 jobs

E20 fuel

India's E20 ethanol fuel rollout sparks driver backlash; carmakers worry

Floods

IAF rescues 46, air-drops 750 kg relief in Punjab's flood-hit areas

road accidents

India's road accident deaths crossed 173,000 in 2023; Delhi tops list

Topics : Delhi Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon