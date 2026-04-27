India to become second nation with commercial fast breeder reactor: Singh

India will become the second country after Russia to operate a commercial-level fast breeder reactor (FBR), and the development of the indigenously designed 500 megawatt Prototype FBR at Kalpakkam is a major milestone for the country’s nuclear energy programme, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

The PFBR, located in Tamil Nadu, achieved first criticality on April 6. Developed by the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), the reactor marks the start of the second stage of India’s three-stage nuclear power programme, using uranium-plutonium mixed oxide fuel to produce more fuel than it consumes.

Singh said currently Russia is the only country operating commercial FBRs, with India in the advanced stage of commissioning its own. While several nations have developed or operated experimental fast reactors, including the US, UK, France, Japan, Germany, and China, most of these programmes are currently shut down.

Addressing a workshop on small modular reactors, Singh said only a limited number of countries have made advancements in fast breeder reactor technology, placing India in a distinguished global position in advanced nuclear capability.

The minister said sectors such as artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing will increasingly depend on reliable and continuous sources of clean energy, where nuclear power will be indispensable.

He also said that under the recently launched Nuclear Mission, with an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore, five SMRs are planned by 2033. They will be useful for captive power generation, particularly in industry, dense population zones, remote areas lacking grid connection, and repurposing thermal plants.

Singh said nuclear energy will play a crucial role in India’s clean energy transition and long-term sustainability goals, particularly in achieving the target of 100 gigawatt nuclear power capacity by 2047.