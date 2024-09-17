India, US hold 2+2 Intersessional, discuss strategic and defence priorities

Business Standard
The officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Defence and the US State and Defence Departments attended the 2+2 Intersessional

According to the Ministry of Finance, discussions were centred on strengthening economic cooperation between India and the US, with a particular focus on investment opportunities in India | Photo: X@MEAIndia

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

India and the US held the 2+2 Intersessional on Monday and the discussions covered bilateral strategic and defence priorities as well as regional and global issues.
The officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Defence and the US State and Defence Departments attended the 2+2 Intersessional.
In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India and the US held the 2+2 Intersessional today with officials from India's Ministry of External Affairs and Defence, and the US State and Defence Departments. Key discussions covered bilateral strategic and defense priorities, alongside regional and global issues."
Earlier on September 13, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with a delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) here in the national capital.
 
 
The delegation was headed by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Nisha Biswal. The delegation included US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch.
According to the Ministry of Finance, discussions were centred on strengthening economic cooperation between India and the US, with a particular focus on investment opportunities in India.
"Union Finance Minister Smt.@nsitharaman interacted with a delegation from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation @DFCgov with Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ms.@NishaBiswal; US DFC @DFCgov shared that India offers good opportunities and is one of their key geographies for #investment," Ministry of Finance said in a post on X.
During the interaction, representatives from DFC acknowledged India's significant potential as a key geography for investment. They highlighted the favourable opportunities in various sectors and expressed their commitment to further expanding their investment footprint in the country.
Finance Minister Sitharaman also emphasised the broad-based and multi-sectoral cooperation between India and the US, noting that recent reforms and the country's evolving investment climate have created a conducive environment for growth.
She highlighted India's potential for increased economic cooperation, particularly in sectors crucial to sustainable development and innovation.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

