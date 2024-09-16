Unacceptable: Govt on Iranian supreme leader's comment on Indian minorities

India on Monday strongly deplored comments made by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the condition of minorities in India, calling the remarks "misinformed and unacceptable".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said countries commenting on minorities in India should look at their "own record" before making any observations about others.

"We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable," he said.

"Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others," Jaiswal said.