LIVE news: Karnataka LoP R Ashoka demands NIA probe into Nagamangala violence

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) inquiry into the recent Mandya district unrest on Sunday. He suggested possible involvement of individuals from Kerala with connections to prohibited organizations like the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The incident in question occurred on Wednesday night in Nagamangala town, Mandya district, during a Ganesh idol procession. Two groups clashed, sparking wider violence where mobs attacked multiple shops and vehicles, escalating tensions in the area.