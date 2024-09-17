Mamata warns of potential flood-like situation in 7 West Bengal districts

Mamata Banerjee said a flood-like situation was apprehended in at least seven districts. (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night said a flood-like situation was apprehended in at least seven districts of West Bengal after the release of water from dams in neighbouring Jharkhand. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said DVC released the water without informing her government. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I have called the Jharkhand CM three times and urged him to regulate the release of water," she said. Banerjee said Birbhum, Bankura, Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Bardhaman and parts of both North and South 24 Parganas districts are already under water. Meanwhile, heavy rains caused by a deep depression have inundated several low-lying areas in the southern districts of the state, officials said.

In Paschim Medinipur district, the Shilabati river was flowing above the danger level, they said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur Suman Biswas said the administration has stocked relief materials and kept a camp ready if needed.

Paddy and jute farmers of Chandrakona block 1 may suffer severe losses due to rising water levels, locals said.

In the Sundarbans, continuous rainfall and strong winds have caused significant damage. Fishermen have been advised to avoid going to sea, and ferry services have been suspended in different places, officials said.

Relief materials were being stocked, and disaster relief personnel were on standby, they said.

In Bankura, water was flowing over a bridge over the Brahmadanga canal, cutting access to several villages.

The rains disrupted normal life in Kolkata as waterlogging was reported from various areas. Vehicular movement was slow on several arterial roads, police said.

The deep depression is likely to weaken into a depression over the next 12 hours. Thereafter, the weather system will move to Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh.

Kolkata and adjoining areas recorded over 65 mm of rainfall from 6.30 am on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday.