close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India will become third largest economy in world by 2030: VP Dhankhar

Dhankhar lauded the Haryana government for celebrating the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat on a large scale

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankhar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is transforming and will become the third largest economy in the world by 2030, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering at a state-level programme on saint Dhanna Bhagat's birth anniversary in Haryana's Kaithal, Dhankhar said India's prestige in the world has never been as high as it is now.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also attended the event.

The vice president said the contributions of saints in the country's history have been tremendous.

"Today the country is witnessing something that was never imagined before.... India has become the fifth largest economy, surpassing the Britishers who had ruled us for 200 years, and farmers and workers have a major contribution in this.

"By the end of this decade...India will be the third largest economy on this planet," he said.

Also Read

We are in our extended family, says Vice-President Dhankhar in Cambodia

India will become third largest economy by turn of decade: Dhankhar

India to become 3rd largest economy by turn of decade, says Dhankar

Eyeing World Expo 2030, Riyadh to pump in funds to become global metropolis

FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf

TN CM Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

Tea planters suffering from shortage, crop loss, falling prices in Tripura

Youth programme, meeting church leaders on PM's calendar for Kerala visit

Rajeev Bindal appointed Himachal BJP president, replacing Suresh Kashyap

DCW seeks FIR details on sexual harassment allegation against WFI president

Dhankhar lauded the Haryana government for celebrating the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat on a large scale.

At the event, Khattar announced that his government will install a big statue of Dhanna Bhagat in Dhanauri or a nearby area. He also announced that a medical college being constructed in Kaithal will be named after Dhanna Bhagat.

Speaking at the event, the vice president said that farmers are the backbone of the country's economy and added more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore has been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmers under a government scheme.

He said that India is transforming, adding people are getting benefits at their doorstep due to technology.

Dhankhar also hailed the role played by religious leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our sants encouraged every person to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic and at that time, there was no crisis in our country...," he said.

Dhankhar, his wife and Khattar also offered prayers at Dhanna Bhagat temple in Dhanauri village.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vice President India economy India

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India will become third largest economy in world by 2030: VP Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar
2 min read

Archery World Cup: Indian men team wins silver, Dhiraj won bronze

Archery at Olympics
3 min read

Thunderstorm to moderate rain in South Bengal districts in next 3 days: MeT

Rainfall, Delhi rain
1 min read

2 IAF aircraft on standby in Jeddah to evacuate Indians from Sudan

Photo: Twitter/ANI
2 min read

Youth programme, meeting church leaders on PM's calendar for Kerala visit

Modi, PM Modi
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: BJP govt in Karnataka is the most corrupt in the country, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon