India will become third largest economy by turn of decade: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India is a rising star in the global economy primarily due to agriculture and agri-based industry, and the country's rise is "unstoppable."

Vice-President of India | State of Indian economy | economic growth in india

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India is a rising star in the global economy primarily due to agriculture and agri-based industry, and the country's rise is "unstoppable."

Addressing the 61st convocation of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Dhankhar said: "In September 2022, India became the 5th largest economy in the world. It has not come easily. It has been a cesarean."

He said agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. It is primarily because of the agriculture and agri-based industry, India is a rising star in the global economy.

Dhankhar further said India that everyone is seeing today is wonderful. "India's rise is unstoppable. ...we are the most hotspot destination of opportunities and investment," he noted.

Such an ecosystem has been developed that affirmative policies are in place to attract talent and investment, he added.

Dhankhar also said the country can feed the world. By the end of the decade, India will be the third largest economy in the world.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak, IARI Director A K Singh among other officials were present at the event.

About 402 students, including 14 foreign students, received the degrees on the successful completion of their masters and doctoral programs.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 17:53 IST

