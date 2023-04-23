close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

DCW seeks FIR details on sexual harassment allegation against WFI president

The panel, in its notice, has asked about the reasons for the delay in the registration of an FIR along with details of action taken against the officer responsible for the delay

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Young Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the city police in connection with a complaint of sexual harassment filed by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Singh.

The women's panel said it has received a complaint that the police is yet to register an FIR with regard to the matter.

"The complainant has informed the commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the accused person has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them during his tenure at the Wrestling Federation of India, the DCW said.

"The complainant has also informed the panel that a complaint in this regard was submitted at Connaught Place police station on April 21," the panel said.

It said the complainant alleged that no action was taken on her complaint.

She also stated that when she called the SHO of the police station to enquire about the status of the complaint on April 22, she was informed by him that no FIR has been filed and that action shall be taken on the complaint post Monday, the panel said.

Also Read

Swiggy announces sexual harassment policy for women delivery executives

DCW asks why wrestling federation chief not asked to quit amid allegations

Wouldn't be scared by such actions, says Kharge on Police notice to Rahul

DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over mobile phone snatching incident

IOA panel probing sexual abuse allegations against WFI chief: PT Usha

Rajasthan govt plans to develop 23 old airstrips on PPP mode: Tourism Min

MeT issues 'Yellow' warning for thunderstorm in Assam, neighbouring states

Jal Jeevan Mission facing hurdles in Meghalaya due to drying up of water

AAP govt committed to peace in Punjab: Kejriwal after Amritpal's arrest

Was in regular touch with officials: Punjab CM Mann on Amritpal arrest

She has further stated that when she asked him for assurance that the FIR shall be filed by Monday, he told her that he could not guarantee it, the DCW said.

The panel, in its notice, has asked about the reasons for the delay in the registration of an FIR along with details of action taken against the officer responsible for the delay.

It has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by April 25.

A senior police officer said, "We have received a complaint in this regard and an enquiry is on. No FIR has been registered in the matter yet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DCW Sexual harassment case WFI

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

UK likely to be under pressure on non-tariff barriers in FTA: Panel

trade, trade deals
3 min read
Premium

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

insurance, irdai, health insurance, general insurance
4 min read

Was in regular touch with officials: Punjab CM Mann on Amritpal arrest

Bhagwant Mann
5 min read

India needs to nurture knowledge of Vedas, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses the concluding function of the third-year Officers Training Camp (OTC) of RSS, at Reshimbag in Nagpur, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(
3 min read

Internet ban in Bharatpur as Mali community continue protest for 12% quota

Internet shutdown
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon