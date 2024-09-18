India will contribute to 35% of global energy demand in 2 decades: Puri

The conference's opening ministerial panel, featuring officials from the US, India, Egypt, Nigeria, and Turkey, deliberated on critical geopolitical and industry challenges | Photo: X@HardeepSPuri

Over the next two decades, India will contribute to 35 per cent of the global increase in energy demand, Indian Minister Hardeep Puri said here on Tuesday at a multinational conference held to deliberate on the world's energy needs. The 52nd Gastech Exhibition & Conference kicked off Tuesday with strategic insights from the world's five leading energy ministers, including India's, at the George R Brown Convention Center. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The event, themed 'Transforming Energy Through Vision, Innovation, and Action,' brought into focus a need for global energy stability and rapid decarbonisation. In his keynote address, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri underscored India's increasingly dominant role in the global energy landscape.

"If global demand is increasing by one per cent, ours is surging three times faster. Over the next two decades, India will contribute to 35 per cent of the global increase in energy demand," he said.

He framed India's challenge as an "energy trilemma," emphasising the need to balance availability, affordability, and a successful green transition.

"We are confident in our ability to manage and succeed in the green transition," Puri asserted.

The conference's opening ministerial panel, featuring officials from the US, India, Egypt, Nigeria, and Turkey, deliberated on critical geopolitical and industry challenges.

Geoffrey Pyatt, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources, emphasised the United States' role in stabilising global energy flows and fostering international cooperation.

"With America's unprecedented energy abundance," Pyatt stated, "we are positioned to play a central global role, working closely with our international partners."



Egyptian Minister Karim Badawi spoke about his country's strategic position as a key energy gateway and stressed the necessity of creating an investment-friendly environment.

Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Rt Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, outlined the African nation's unique natural gas opportunities.

Industry leaders, including Chevron CEO Mike Wirth and Cheniere Energy CEO Jack Fusco, discussed the impact of India's energy policies on global strategies.

Wirth called for dialogues on energy futures, while Fusco emphasised the need for adaptable business models to meet evolving energy demands and climate goals.

The discussions also centred on natural gas and LNG, with India's significant investments shaping the global economic landscape.

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance stressed natural gas's pivotal role in driving economic growth and technological progress.

The Hydrogen conference and the Climate Tech & AI conference showcased India's growing influence in hydrogen and innovative energy technologies.