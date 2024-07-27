Not national issue: Puri on CM Banerjee's allegation at NITI Aayog meeting

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday played down West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation that her mike was turned off when she was speaking at the NITI Aayog meeting in Delhi, stating that it was "not a national issue."



Puri was speaking at a press conference here on the Union Budget, organised by the Gujarat BJP.

Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting claiming that her mike was muted five minutes after she started speaking. She claimed that other chief ministers were allowed to speak much longer.

"I was not inside, and don't know how much time was given (for her to speak)," the Union minister told reporters when asked about the row.