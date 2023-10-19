close
Heatmap

Indian cricket team in great form during World Cup, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Indian cricket team is in great form in the World Cup as it comprehensively defeated Bangladesh to maintain its winning run

India cricket team

India cricket team. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Virat Kohli anchored India's 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6x4, 4x2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli's 48th ODI hundred.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

