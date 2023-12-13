Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Indian delegation at spectrum meet deviating from agreed position: COAI

Cellular Operators Association of India said that failure to designate spectrum in the 6 gigahertz band for mobile services will harm India's 5G interest

6g, telecom,

Telecom industry wants the 6 Ghz band spectrum band to be earmarked for 5G services.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 11:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telecom industry body COAI has alleged that the Indian delegation at an ongoing global spectrum meet is deviating from the stance agreed upon with the industry on the 6 Ghz band spectrum without any consultation.
In a letter to union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on December 13, Cellular Operators Association of India said that failure to designate spectrum in the 6 gigahertz band for mobile services will harm India's 5G interest. It will also impact the progress towards the development of a worldwide ecosystem for mobile telephony in this band, the lobby group said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ITU World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 is going on in Dubai where a decision will be taken on technology for which 6 Ghz band spectrum should be used across the globe. The conference started on November 20 and will end on December 15.
COAI, whose members include Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea etc, said through its earlier correspondence to the minister, it had attempted to put forward the correct picture about the use and need for the designation of the 6 GHz frequency band for IMT or the 5G.
"In light of the criticality of the band for India's 5G and 6G aspirations, we had recommended strict adherence to the Indian position during the ongoing WRC-2023 and requested to kindly ensure that deviations, if any, be affected only upon consultation with all the stakeholders," COAI Director General SP Kochhar said in the letter.
Telecom industry wants the 6 Ghz band spectrum band to be earmarked for 5G services.
The cost of network rollout in this frequency will be lower as compared to the next set of suitable spectrum for 5G available in higher frequency bands. Global telecom industry body GSMA in a letter to Vaishnaw last month said that the 6 GHz band is the only large contiguous block of mid-band spectrum that can deliver affordable 5G services.
Some companies which provide WiFi services have demanded that the spectrum in the 6 Ghz band should be allocated for WiFi services.
Kochhar said as the WRC-2023 deliberations enter the crucial last phase presently, it appears that discussions are being steered towards the bands designation for delicensed "WiFi/NRU (new radio unlicensed)" usage, contrary to the originally agreed upon position, and against the national objectives and interests.

Also Read

'73% respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom allocation'

Radio Mirchi, Orange bid Rs 251 crore in race to acquire insolvent Big FM

Amended Right of Way Rules 2023 will expedite 5G network deployment: COAI

Delicensing 6 Ghz band to hamper 5G, 6G roll out in India, incur loss: COAI

DGCA is unlikely to hold radio communication skill test for pilots in 2024

29 member countries of GPAI unanimously adopts New Delhi declaration

ADB to give $200 mn loan for U'khand climate resilient power system project

MHA orders probe into LS security breach, CRPF DG to head inquiry panel

LS security breach: Intruder's last social media post about 'making effort'

India votes in favour of UNGA resolution on immediate ceasefire in Gaza

"The impractical power limits for IMT being suggested by the Indian delegation at WRC, even for Regions 1 and 2, would be detrimental to the development of 5G and 6G in this band, and we believe that was never India's official position," he said. Kochhar said IMT (5G) allocation in this band is essential to bolster India's burgeoning digital infrastructure and ensure that the benefits of next-generation connectivity reach every corner of the nation.
"Failure to designate this band as originally intended will not only harm India's IMT interests, but also impact the progress towards the development of a worldwide ecosystem for IMT in this band," Kochhar said. COAI has sought immediate intervention of Vaishnaw to ensure that the allocation of the 6 GHz band is done for 5G in a manner that prioritises national interest and upholds connectivity goals.
"India would benefit considerably from this additional capacity given our nation's accelerated digital adoption and leadership in the digital space, including in 5G, and the fact that we still have significantly lower spectrum per capita than many other nations," Kochhar said.
GSMA has also sought Vaishnaw's intervention to support and instruct the Indian delegation at WRC-23 to not oppose the efforts of other countries to find a consensus approach for the band.
According to GSMA, Countries throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are being joined by the Russian Federation, Brazil, Mexico and key countries in the Asia Pacific on the need for this additional mid-band spectrum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telecom industry telecom services

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon