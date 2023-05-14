Indian Navy's newest guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao hits 'bulls eye'

The Indian Navy on Sunday, successfully fired a Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing, using its frontline guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao.

Notably, it was the maiden Brahmos firing for the destroyer and it successfully managed to hit the 'Bulls Eye'.

This marks another symbol of 'Aatmanibharta' and the Indian Navy's firepower at the sea.

"INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile Destroyer, successfully hit 'Bulls Eye' during her maiden Brahmos Supersonic cruise missile firing. The ship and her potent weapon, both indigenous, mark another shining symbol of Aatmanirbharta and Indian Navy's firepower at sea," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Named after the historic port city of Goa on the West coast, Mormugao coincidentally undertook her first sea sortie on Dec 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

The majestic ship measures 163m in length, and 17 m in breadth with a displacement of 7400 tonnes and can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India. The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

Mormugao is packed with sophisticated 'state of the art' weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship. The ship's Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters. The ship is equipped to fight under Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) warfare conditions," read an official statement by the Ministry of Defence.