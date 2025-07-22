Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian passport climbs 8 spots to rank 77, visa-free access to 59 nations

Indian passport climbs 8 spots to rank 77, visa-free access to 59 nations

Singapore continues to hold the world's most powerful passport, with no visa required in 193 countries; Japan and South Korea share second place with visa-free access to 190 nations

Henley & Partners’ Chief Executive Officer Dr Juerg Steffen said the passport has become a measure of a country’s diplomatic influence | Photo: Shutterstock

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

The Indian passport has climbed eight places to the 77th spot globally in the latest Henley Passport Index 2025 released on Tuesday. Indian passport holders can now travel to 59 countries without needing to apply for a visa in advance.
 
Last year, India had dropped five spots, but it has regained ground by adding just two more destinations to its list of visa-free or visa-on-arrival countries.
 
According to the report, Singapore holds the distinction of being the world’s most powerful passport, with visa-free access to 193 destinations out of 227 globally.
 
The report further highlighted that Asian nations continued to lead the global mobility race, with Japan and South Korea sharing second place, each granting their citizens visa-free access to 190 nations. 
 

The third place is occupied by seven European Union passports — Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Spain — with visa-free entry to 189 countries.
 
Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden jointly hold fourth place, with 188 destinations on their list.
 
The fifth position is held by New Zealand, along with Greece and Switzerland.
 
Henley & Partners’ Chief Executive Officer Dr Juerg Steffen said the passport has become a measure of a country’s diplomatic influence.
 
“Your passport is no longer just a travel document — it’s a reflection of your country’s diplomatic influence and international relationships. In an era of growing inequality and mounting geopolitical uncertainty, strategic mobility and citizenship planning are more critical than ever,” he said.
 

Topics : Indian passport Indian passport rank Passport services India visa

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

