Indian Railways now transports 20% of cars produced across the country

Amid India’s push to decarbonise automobile supply chains, the share of four-wheelers transported by Indian Railways has risen to 20 per cent of national production, according to senior government officials.

“In 2024-25, 1 million units of cars were transported via railways. This is 20.6 per cent of India’s total car production of over 5 million,” said an official.

In 2014, only 1 per cent of India’s automobiles were transported through railways.

The ministry of railways has been working on its Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) scheme, making it more conducive for the sector, which had long been reliant on carbon-intensive