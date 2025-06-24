Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indian Railways to raise ticket prices for passenger trains from July 1

Indian Railways to raise ticket prices for passenger trains from July 1

Suburban train travel and second-class travel for up to 500 km have been spared from any fare hike. However, 0.5 paise per kilometre hike will be implemented for distances more than 500 km

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Fares for non-AC mail and express trains will rise by 1 paisa per kilometre, while AC classes will see a 2 paise per kilometre increase.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Railways is set to increase ticket prices for passenger trains starting July 1, The Times of India reported, citing sources. Fares for non-AC mail and express trains will rise by 1 paisa per kilometre, while AC classes will see a 2 paise per kilometre increase, according to the news report. 
This will be the first hike in passenger train fares since 2020. 
Meanwhile, suburban train travel and second-class travel for up to 500 kilometre have been spared from any fare hike. However, 0.5 paise per kilometre hike will be implemented for distances more than 500 kilometres, the report added.
 

Also Read

PremiumCars

Indian Railways now transports 20% of cars produced across the country

Varanasi Railway Station

₹2,400 for 24-hour parking? Passengers cry foul at Varanasi railway station

IRCTC

Railway passenger traffic rises 6% in FY25, crosses 7 billion mark

Vande Bharat

IRCON, RVNL: Disconnect between fundamentals, valuations of railway stocks

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi ends India's wait for rail link between Delhi and Kashmir

This comes after the Railway Ministry earlier this month announced that Aadhaar authentication will become mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets online via the IRCTC website and mobile app starting July 1. From July 15, Aadhaar-based OTP verification will also be extended to Tatkal tickets booked at reservation counters and through authorised agents.
 
“Tatkal tickets shall be available for booking through computerised PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters of Indian Railways/authorised agents only after authentication of a system-generated OTP, which shall be sent through the system on the mobile number furnished by the users at the time of booking. This shall also be implemented by 15/07/2025,” the ministry said.
The ministry said that the new authentication measures aim to curb misuse and ensure that Tatkal ticketing benefits genuine passengers. As part of this, authorised agents will also be restricted from booking Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window—between 10 am and 10.30 am for AC classes, and 11 am to 11.30 am for non-AC classes.

More From This Section

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

LIVE news updates: Trump says both Israel, Iran violated ceasefire

Supreme Court

Service in Op Sindoor offers no immunity; SC asks commando to surrender

IIT Delhi

AI transforming meteorological prediction through innovation: IIT Delhi

Rains, Mumbai Rains

Delhi braces for arrival of monsoon tomorrow; IMD issues yellow alert

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

India should intervene diplomatically to stop Iran-Israel conflict: Mamata

Topics : Indian Railway train fare Train tickets Train Ticket BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon