Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian sentenced to 20 years jail term over Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths

The Supreme Court of Uzbekistan found Singh Raghvendra Pratap guilty of charges, including tax fraud and forgery, following a six-month long trial in the matter

India cough syrup, new drug policy

A total of 86 children in Uzbekistan suffered poisoning due to the syrup between 2022 and 2023, of which 68 died. (Representative Image)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uzbekistan sentenced an Indian national to a 20-year jail term on Monday for his role in the death of 68 children stemming from the intake of contaminated cough syrups in the nation. Singh Raghvendra Pratap and 20 other people linked to the case were handed out various sentences by the country.

Singh is the director of a company that imported the Doc-1 Max syrup into Uzbekistan. A total of 86 children in Uzbekistan suffered poisoning due to the syrup between 2022 and 2023, of which 68 died.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Supreme Court of Uzbekistan found Singh guilty of charges, including tax fraud and forgery, following a six-month-long trial in the matter.

Toxic substances found in syrups 

According to the World Health Organisation's probe conducted on samples, toxic substances - diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol - were discovered in the syrups, which led to dozens of deaths.

Noida-based pharmaceutical firm Marion Biotech, responsible for the contaminated syrup production, had faced licence suspension over the issue in December 2022.

In January 2023, the WHO had labelled Marion's cough syrups as "substandard" and issued a medical product alert against its two items.

Haryana-based company also involved in controversy

Notably, before the Marion controversy, Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals was linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia due to the intake of contaminated cough syrup.

In February 2023, Maiden Pharma founder Naresh Kumar Goel and technical director M K Sharma were sentenced to jail by a Haryana court for exporting substandard drugs to Vietnam a decade ago. The company was banned in Vietnam in 2014 for quality-related violations.

India's pharma exports touched $24.5 billion in the financial year 2021-2022 (FY22).

Also Read

IND vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup Highlights: Listless India lose 0-3 to Uzbeks

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Asian Games 2023 controversies: Neeraj Chopra, Kabaddi and Jyothi Yarraji

Vietnam imports husked brown rice from India for re-exports: Reports

'Sitting with eyes closed': SC rebukes Centre over misleading Patanjali ads

'Time, countdown, rocket hamara hai', says PM Modi on Gaganyaan mission

Land for job case: CBI gets 2 weeks' time to file conclusive charge sheet

McDonald's case: Maharashtra to inspect outlets of global fast-food chains

Topics : Uzbekistan Cough syrup central government World Health Organization BS Web Reports Pharma Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon