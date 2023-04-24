close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise at Bengal's Kalaikunda

Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday

Press Trust of India Kalaikunda (WB)
Indian, US fighter jets take part in joint exercise at Bengal's Kalaikunda

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday.

As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.

The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.

The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.

A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.

Also Read

Train services disrupted in Bengal as Kurmis demanding ST status block rail

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Smriti Irani visits Purba Medinipur for outreach ahead of panchayat polls

Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

3.5 magnitude quake hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills, no damage reported

Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh arrested: What we know so far

Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

Live: 7,178 new Covid-19 cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours

PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India USA

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Good times for the Swiss watches; 2022 saw highest ever demand in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

3.5 magnitude quake hits Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills, no damage reported

Earthquake, quake
2 min read

Pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh arrested: What we know so far

Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
5 min read

Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

Photo: PTI
3 min read

PM Modi to flag off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam's Dibrugarh jail amid tight security

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
4 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

MoRTH plans to raise Rs 35,000 cr through asset monetisation in FY23

asset monetisation, privatisation, investment, funding
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon