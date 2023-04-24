Latest Live: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya

close

BS Web Team New Delhi
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya at 07:47 hours today, the National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet today. 
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 occurred at 06:11 am on Sunday near Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, according to reports from National Center for Seismology. 

Authorities are assessing Tsunami threat to the country. No casualties have been reported so far.
 

Topics : Earthquake New Zealand Tsunami Today News

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:35 AM IST

