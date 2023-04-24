Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

Let a BJP government be formed in Telangana then we will abolish the unconstitutional reservation for Muslims.
తెలంగాణలో బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటయ్యాక రాజ్యాంగ విరుద్ధమైన ముస్లిం రిజర్వేషన్లను రద్దు చేసి ఎస్సీ/ఎస్టీ/ఓబీసీలకు వారి హక్కులు తిరిగి ఇస్తాం. pic.twitter.com/gxsoQmaWHp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2023
Earlier in March, the BJP-ruled Karnataka government scrapped the four per cent reservation for OBC Muslims in jobs and education and split it between the Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the two important political constituencies in the state. The move came just ahead of the May 10 elections.
"Besides anti-Muslim hate speech BJP has no vision for Telangana. All they can offer is fake encounters, surgical strikes on Hyderabad, curfews, releasing criminals & bulldozers. Why do you hate people of Telangana so much?" Owaisi asked.
Sir @AmitShah
ye “owaisi owaisi” ka rona kab tak chalega? Khaali khattey dialog’aan maarte rehte. Please sometimes speak about record-breaking inflation & unemployment also. Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country
Modi allegedly says reach out to pasmanda…
Further, taking potshots at the home minister, he said, "If Shah is serious about justice for SCs, STs & OBCs, then he should introduce a constitutional amendment to remove 50 per cent quota ceiling."
Reservations for backward Muslim groups is based on empirical data, he added.