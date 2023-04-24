Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

A month after scrapping the four per cent quota for Muslims in Karnataka, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins power in Telangana, it will end the "unconstitutional" Muslim reservations in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in the Chevella parliamentary constituency near Hyderabad, Shah reiterated the BJP's commitment to ensuring the rights of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs), as well as eliminating religion-based reservations for Muslims.

We will put a stop to Muslim reservations in educational institutions. Quotas are a fundamental right of Dalits, tribals, and backward castes, and we will ensure they benefit, he said.



Let a BJP government be formed in Telangana then we will abolish the unconstitutional reservation for Muslims.



తెలంగాణలో బీజేపీ ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటయ్యాక రాజ్యాంగ విరుద్ధమైన ముస్లిం రిజర్వేషన్‌లను రద్దు చేసి ఎస్సీ/ఎస్టీ/ఓబీసీలకు వారి హక్కులు తిరిగి ఇస్తాం. pic.twitter.com/gxsoQmaWHp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 23, 2023



Earlier in March, the BJP-ruled Karnataka government scrapped the four per cent reservation for OBC Muslims in jobs and education and split it between the Vokkaligas and Lingayats, the two important political constituencies in the state. The move came just ahead of the May 10 elections.

Slamming the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government for corruption in various projects, Shah stated that the BJP's fight will not end until the "corrupt" regime is "dethroned."

He further alleged that the centre's welfare programmes for Telangana are not reaching the poor.

He also accused the K Chandrashekar Rao administration of carrying out the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)'s "agenda" in Telangana, saying, "No government can run in Telangana whose steering is with Majlis (Owaisi). Majlis does not frighten us. Telangana's government will serve the people of the state. It is not going to run for Owaisi."

AIMIM chief hits back





"Besides anti-Muslim hate speech BJP has no vision for Telangana. All they can offer is fake encounters, surgical strikes on Hyderabad, curfews, releasing criminals & bulldozers. Why do you hate people of Telangana so much?" Owaisi asked.

Sir @AmitShah

ye “owaisi owaisi” ka rona kab tak chalega? Khaali khattey dialog’aan maarte rehte. Please sometimes speak about record-breaking inflation & unemployment also. Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country



Modi allegedly says reach out to pasmanda… AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit back at Amit Shah over his promise to scrap the Muslim quota, saying the saffron party has no vision for the state “besides anti-Muslim hate speech”."Besides anti-Muslim hate speech BJP has no vision for Telangana. All they can offer is fake encounters, surgical strikes on Hyderabad, curfews, releasing criminals & bulldozers. Why do you hate people of Telangana so much?" Owaisi asked.

Further, taking potshots at the home minister, he said, "