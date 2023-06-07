Inebriated persons attempt to kidnap JNU students from campus, one caught

A day after a kidnapping bid by some inebriated men on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, a person was apprehended in connection with the case on Wednesday, the police said.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and attempted to kidnap two students on Tuesday night, following which two cases were registered based on complaints from students.

"Two complaints -- one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap -- have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

"In both cases, the accused and the vehicle are the same and have been identified. Further investigation is on," he said.

A person, identified as Abhishek, has been apprehended based on evidence from the CCTV footage, a police officer said, adding that he is not a student at the university.

Demanding that the vice-chancellor lodge a police complaint as well, the JNUSU said, "JNU VC also should file the complaint with the Delhi Police on the incident that has happened. The VC should also address the JNU community on the repeated security failure that has been happening on the campus."



One of the students who was attacked underwent a medical examination and filed a complaint, the JNUSU added.

Condemning the incident, the JNU administration said, "We have taken serious note of the incident and a police complaint has been lodged. The JNU administration has been closely coordinating with the police in the process of investigation. It has recommended strictest punishment to perpetrators of the crime.

In case of any information related to this incident, residents are advised to immediately contact the security branch (011-26742878, 011-26704742) or the police," the statement added.

The administration also asked the stakeholders to remain vigilant while the investigation is underway, adding that it has taken steps to bolster the security of the campus residents.

It said the varsity practices zero tolerance for any form of violence and is committed towards providing a safe and secure environment to all.

The safety and fearless movement of women on the campus is our topmost priority and we are committed to stringent enforcement of the law dealing with sexual harassment in any form or by anyone," the statement added.

Hours after the incident, the security department of JNU announced that the entry of outside vehicles into the campus will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am.

Condemning the incident, ABVP JNU said it stands in solidarity with the victims and demanded the resignation of the chief security officer (CSO).

"We vehemently condemn such events and stand in solidarity with the victims. JNU campus in Delhi has long been hailed as one of the safest places for women in the city. However, recent incidents have raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the security measures in place. We demand an immediate resignation of the incompetent CSO," it said in a statement.

The students' organisation also demanded a "secure and inclusive" campus environment where the safety of all students, particularly women, is considered a top priority.