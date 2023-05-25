close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

The Sengol will be installed in the new Parliament building next to the seat of Lok Sabha speaker by PM Modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
New Parliament Building

New Parliament Building

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the Sengol, a historical sceptre from Tamil Nadu, in the new Parliament building which will be inaugurated on Sunday, May 28, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday. The sceptre is a significant symbol of Independence and signifies the transfer of power from the British to the Indians.
"There is a tradition behind this associated with ages. Sengol had played an important role in our history. This Sengol became a symbol of the transfer of power," Shah said.

The Sengol will be kept next to the seat of the speaker of Lok Sabha.
What is Sengol?

According to a report by The Hindu, on the eve of India's independence on August 14, 1947, the then viceroy Lord Mountbatten asked the to-be Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, "What is the ceremony that should be followed to symbolise the transfer of power from British to Indian hands?"
Nehru consulted C Rajagopalachari, who went on to become the last viceroy of India. He quoted a Chola model where the power was transferred to one king by another in the presence of a high priest. Cholas used a sceptre, Sengol, to transfer the power.

Also Read

Karnataka elections 2023: Here's what postal ballots mean on results day

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

What are Alternative Investment Funds?

When does India declare drought and how is it linked to the monsoon

Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

World seeing new India because of PM Modi's leadership: EAM Jaishankar

PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express today

Cheetah cub dies in Kuno National Park; officials say was weak since birth

Used my time for the good of the country: PM Modi on his 3-nation tour

US works with India on its most vital priorities, says Matthew Miller


Then, Vummidi Bangaru Chetty and sons, a jeweller from the Madras presidency were asked to craft the sceptre. It was made by Vummidi Ethirajulu and Vummidi Sudhakar, who still live in Chennai.
The Sengol is mounted by a carving of "Nandi".

The handing-over ceremony
On August 14, 1947, the deputy high priest of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, Rajarathinam Pillai, and an Odhuvar, who sings devotional songs in Tamil temples, was flown to Delhi from the then Madras Presidency.

In a ceremony at 11 pm, the Sengol was handed over to Nehru at his house. The event was attended by several dignitaries including to-be President of India Rajendra Prasad.
"Even after 75 years of independence, most of the people in India are not aware of this event. On this night (August 14, 1947) Jawaharlal Nehru received the Sengol from the Adheenams of the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam in Tamil Nadu, who had specially arrived for the occasion. It was precisely the moment in which power was transferred by the British into the hands of Indians," Shah said.

Adheenam presidents to visit Delhi
Shah also said that the plan has been made in consultation with "all presidents of Adheenam".

"All 20 Adheenam presidents will also be present on this auspicious occasion to shower their blessings in reminiscence of this sacred ritual. I am glad that 96-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Chetty ji, associated with its creation, will also participate in this sacred ceremony," he said. 
Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Parliament India Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Volume Icon

TMSEp440: Chinese firms, political strategists, markets, sugar alternatives

TMS
2 min read

PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express today

Vande Bharat Express
2 min read

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
3 min read

UBS China suspends funds management project after Credit Suisse deal

Credit Suisse
4 min read

Cheetah cub dies in Kuno National Park; officials say was weak since birth

Govt reveals new names for Namibian, South African cheetahs at Kuno park
2 min read

Most Popular

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read
Premium

Iconic Howrah Bridge heads for a health check-up after two decades

Howrah bridge during nationwide strike called by trade unions on Wednesday, 2 September 2015 Picture by PTI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon