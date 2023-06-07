Govt approves Rs 5k-cr HUDA City Centre-Cyber City metro extension project

The new stretch, spread over 28 kilometres, will have 27 stations and a spur that connects with the Dwarka Expressway, the Centre said in a statement. The metro line will be a standard gauge one and the entire corridor will be elevated. The government will provide Rs 896 crore for the project, while Rs 1,432 crore will come from the coffers of the Haryana government.



The Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) will provide Rs 300 crore, and half of the cost will be financed through loans from international agencies.



The cabinet on Wednesday approved a project to connect Gurugram’s HUDA City Centre with Cyber City at an estimated cost of Rs 5,452 crore.