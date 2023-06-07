close

Govt approves Rs 5k-cr HUDA City Centre-Cyber City metro extension project

Stretch to solve connectivity woes between new and old Gurugram

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
The cabinet on Wednesday approved a project to connect Gurugram’s HUDA City Centre with Cyber City at an estimated cost of Rs 5,452 crore.
The new stretch, spread over 28 kilometres, will have 27 stations and a spur that connects with the Dwarka Expressway, the Centre said in a statement. The metro line will be a standard gauge one and the entire corridor will be elevated. The government will provide Rs 896 crore for the project, while Rs 1,432 crore will come from the coffers of the Haryana government.

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) will provide Rs 300 crore, and half of the cost will be financed through loans from international agencies.
 
The route is proposed to be operational within four years of its sanction.
 
“The project is proposed to be completed in four years from the date of sanction of the Project and is to be implemented by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC),” the Centre’s statement said.


First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

