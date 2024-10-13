Business Standard
Home / India News / Initiative aimed at revolutionising infrastructure: PM Modi on GatiShakti

Initiative aimed at revolutionising infrastructure: PM Modi on GatiShakti

The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people, PM Modi said

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure and is driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.

PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) was launched on October 13, 2021 for providing multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development which is driven by seven engines - railway, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport and logistics infrastructure.

In a post on X, Modi said, "PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing India's infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors."
 

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people, Modi said.

"Thanks to GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship and innovation," the prime minister said.

Modi tagged Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's post in which he had lauded the GatiShakti initiative on completion of three years.

"Today marks 3 years since the launch of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity by PM Narendra Modi ji. By streamlining logistics and advancing connectivity, this path-breaking initiative ensures faster and more efficient project implementation," Goyal said.

It continues to play a pivotal role in developing a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, strengthening the vision of building a Viksit Bharat, he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gautam Adan

Adani in talks to acquire Heidelberg's Indian cement unit for $1.2 billion

Shimla

ADB grants $162 mn loan for new infra, tourism boost in Himachal Pradesh

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

11,000 Saksham Anganwadi centres to be inaugurated at Poshan Maah

Students, Education, Study, Student

Kerala launches new training programme benefiting over 800K students

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab Sind Bank to raise upto Rs 3K cr via Infra bonds, appoint bankers

Topics : India's infrastructure infrastructure Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon