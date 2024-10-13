Latest LIVE: Body of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem
Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
On Sunday morning, police shifted the body of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to Cooper Hospital, part of the Mumbai municipal corporation, for a postmortem. Siddique, 66, was fatally shot by three attackers in Mumbai on Saturday. His body was moved from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital around 6 a.m., according to an official. The incident occurred at Kher Nagar, near his son's office, around 9:30 p.m., where Siddique was ambushed and shot by the assailants. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised strict action against those involved in the killing of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate," Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, while a third remains at large. "I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two individuals, from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have been arrested. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those responsible," Shinde stated in Thane.
Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior police officials, visited Lilavati Hospital, where Baba Siddique was declared dead after succumbing to his injuries.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised strict action against those involved in the killing of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate," Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, while a third remains at large. "I spoke with the doctors and the police. Two individuals, from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have been arrested. The third accused is absconding. We have instructed Mumbai Police to take strict action against those responsible," Shinde stated in Thane.
Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior police officials, visited Lilavati Hospital, where Baba Siddique was declared dead after succumbing to his injuries.
The Kerala Raj Bhavan clarified that government officers will still be welcome at the Governor's residence, but they must have the Chief Minister's authorisation for official matters. This clarification came after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan remarked that officers were visiting Raj Bhavan without prior approval from the Chief Minister. The clarification aimed to address misunderstandings about officer visits. Earlier, Governor Khan had criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks regarding gold smuggling, questioning if it was his responsibility to inform the President about activities threatening national security. "If I become aware of activities detrimental to the country's security, isn't it my duty to report to the President?" he stated.
8:43 AM
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darbar at Gorakhnath Temple
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darbar at Gorakhnath Temple. The CM listened to grievances of people and also gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.
8:31 AM
Security beefed up outside Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence
Security has been beefed up outside Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence at Malabar Hill in Mumbai after NCP leader Baba Siddique shooting incident.
8:24 AM
Restoration work underway at Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations of Chennai Division
Restoration work is underway at Ponneri- Kavarappettai railway stations of Chennai Division where 12-13 coaches of Mysuru-Darbhanga Express were derailed after it collided with a goods train, on Friday evening. No casualties were reported however 19 people were injured.
8:15 AM
Kerala govt officers need CM's approval for official visits: Raj Bhavan
The Kerala Raj Bhavan clarified that government officers will still be welcome at the Governor's residence, but they must have the Chief Minister's authorisation for official matters. This clarification came after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent remarks about officers visiting Raj Bhavan without prior approval from the CM.
8:14 AM
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde vows strict action after Baba Siddique's killing, 2 arrested
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has vowed strict action against those responsible for taking the law into their own hands, following the killing of former State Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique. Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Calling the incident "extremely unfortunate," CM Shinde told the media that two suspects have been arrested, with one still at large. He further expressed confidence that the remaining suspect would soon be apprehended.
8:12 AM
Body of Baba Siddiqui taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for post-mortem
Today morning, police shifted the body of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique to Cooper Hospital for a postmortem. Siddique, 66, was fatally shot by three attackers in Mumbai on Saturday.
Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Eknath Shinde Baba Siddique NCP Mumbai Maharashtra Kerala govt Maharashtra government Kerala
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 8:10 AM IST