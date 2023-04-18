close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Integration with value chains to help apparel sector register growth: APEC

The apparel exports increased by 1.1 per cent to USD 16.20 billion in 2022-23 from USD 16.02 billion in 2021-22

Press Trust of India New Delhi
apparel

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Healthy investments, innovation and integration with value chains will help India's textiles and apparel sector to register healthy growth in manufacturing and exports, AEPC said on Tuesday.

Newly appointed secretary general of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Mithileshwar Thakur said the focus should be on building scale, skill and technology besides diversification of products basket and strengthening of Brand India.

"My mantra for the exponential growth of the Indian Textiles and Apparel sector is investment, innovation and integration of the value chain. The idea is to align the industry's approach with the government's vision to make India a favoured textiles destination," he said in a statement.

Before joining the council, Thakur served as Additional Director General in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The apparel exports increased by 1.1 per cent to USD 16.20 billion in 2022-23 from USD 16.02 billion in 2021-22.

According to the council, the all-time high exports of USD 447 billion in 2022-23 is an indication that the Indian export sector is getting more and more resilient and is capable of withstanding challenges posed by an adverse global economic environment.

Also Read

India-Australia free trade agreement will boost Indian apparel exports

Former Pope Benedict XVI, whose resignation shook the Catholics, dies at 95

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

'Atonement for past deeds' of Sangh Parivar: Kerala CM on PM's church visit

As heatwave spreads, Centre asks states to ensure workers' safety

Excise Case: Delhi HC seeks ED's response on Amandeep Singh Dhall bail plea

Volkswagen plans to bring its first electric SUV in India next year

Congress raises questions over Maharashtra govt's Dharavi project rebidding

Apple generated 1L plus direct jobs in India in 2yrs, 70% for women: MoS IT

India ramped up its global apparel exports in 2022-23 despite the Russia-Ukraine war, sluggish demand for apparel in major garment importing countries, stiff competition by other major apparel manufacturing countries and volatility in raw material prices at the beginning of the year, it added.

Topics : Investment | Integrated | Apparel industry

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon