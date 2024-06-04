Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Intense heatwave: Sunstroke related death toll mounts to 34 in Odisha

Till Tuesday, 149 cases of suspected sunstroke deaths have been reported, of which 34 have been confirmed due to heat-related illness, while 24 cases were not due to sunstroke

heatwave, lancet

South Korean tourists shield themselves from the strong sun with umbrellas during Spains third heatwave of the summer, in Ronda, Spain, August 9, 2023. | Photo: REUTERS

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sunstroke-related deaths rose to 34 in Odisha this summer, with four more confirmed cases, an official statement said on Tuesday.
Till Tuesday, 149 cases of suspected sunstroke deaths have been reported, of which 34 have been confirmed due to heat-related illness, while 24 cases were not due to sunstroke.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The remaining 91 cases are pending inquiry, the statement issued by the state's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said.
Two suspected sunstroke deaths were reported during the last 24 hours, it added.
 
As of June 3, a total of 147 suspected sunstroke deaths were reported in the state, and of them, 30 cases were confirmed, and it was found that another 20 deaths happened due to other causes, the statement said.
The government has asked districts to ensure post-mortem examination of every suspected sunstroke death for sanction of ex-gratia.
Also, a joint inquiry by the local revenue officer and the local medical officer needs to be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of each death, officials said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Heatwave

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesMaharashtra Election Result 2024PAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon