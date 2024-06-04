IMD weather today: Heatwave in Northern parts; rain in Assam, Meghalaya

The temperature in Delhi today, on June 4, 2024, is 41.07 °C. The day's forecast shows a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.05 °C and 45.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Delhi is anticipated to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.72 °C and 44.86 °C, respectively.

Heatwave is anticipated in different areas on various parts of Northern India dates till June 7, including parts of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. The weather office said that the Southwest rainstorm has progressed into specific regions of the Andhra Pradesh, Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Telangana, and the Bay of Bengal.

IMD weather 2024: Heatwave alert

• As per the IMD's weather bulletin, heatwave conditions are expected today in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

• The IMD states, “Heatwave conditions very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 3rd & 4th; Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan during 3rd-7th; in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh on 3rd; Odisha on 4th & 5th; Jharkhand during 4th-7th; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 5th; Bihar on 6th& 7th June, 2024."

• Hot and humid weather is expected in Bihar until June 5, Odisha until June 7, and West Bengal on June 6 and 7.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall alert

• The Meteorological Department expected thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall alongside lightning and breezes over Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, West Bengal and Sikkim till June 10.

• Weather report states, “Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 03rd-05th with heavy rainfall on 06th & 07th; isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 03rd-06th; Arunachal Pradesh on 03rd & 04th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 05th & 06th June."

• IMD says a wet spell, alongside thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana until June 8.

• Heavy showers are anticipated in Tamil Nadu on June 5, Karnataka until June 6; Tamil Nadu on June 5 and in Andhra Pradesh on June 6 and Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka until June 7. Maharashtra may witness heavy showers today.

• The IMD press release added further, “Isolated to scattered light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30- 40 kmph) very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 5 days."

• Light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes are anticipated over Uttar Pradesh until June 5, Punjab and Haryana until June 6, and in Rajasthan over the following four days.