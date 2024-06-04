Man dies immediately after hitting six near Mumbai, video goes viral

A video is going viral on social media showing a man collapsing and dying immediately after hitting a six during a cricket match. The match was taking place in Thane's Mira Road area, near Mumbai. The man fell down soon after hitting six, everyone rushed to him to revive him, but he was unresponsive.

The viral video shows the man in a pink jersey stepping his one foot down the crease and smashing the ball out of the ground. However, soon after hitting the six the man stumbled and fell to the ground. One of his fellow players tried to revive him while pressing on his chest but nothing worked. All efforts went in vain as the man remained unresponsive. The match was played in an open park amidst the heat.

The identity of the cricketer is not revealed yet and the authorities are still investigating the case to find out the exact cause of death.







In a shocking incident in Thane's Mira Road area in Maharashtra, a man died while playing cricket.



A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man in… #DisturbingVisuals : On camera, man dies immediately after hitting six in match near mumbai.In a shocking incident in Thane's Mira Road area in Maharashtra, a man died while playing cricket.A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the man in… pic.twitter.com/2EAoVY3DEw June 3, 2024

Man Dies in Indore While Giving Dance Performance

In another incident, a 73-year-old man passed away due to a heart attack while dancing in a yoga camp in Indore. A video capturing the incident that took place in the Phooti Kothi area of the city is going viral on social media.

The man identified as Balveer Singh Chhabra was taking part in the camp's activities with a group of people. He was dressed up nicely holding a national flag, associated with a yoga camp. Chabbra suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed. Initially, everyone thought it was a part of his performance, but when he remained unresponsive for a minute, the concern started to grow.

Rising cases of heart attacks

The data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) revealed that 32,457 people died due to heart attacks in 2022, and the number surged significantly from 28,413 deaths in the preceding year – a whopping 12.5 per cent surge.