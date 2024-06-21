Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts gathered in Times Square to participate in day-long sessions of the ancient Indian practice ahead of the International Day of Yoga. The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with the Times Square Alliance, organized special yoga sessions on Thursday, coinciding with the summer solstice. Despite heat advisories and temperatures reaching as high as 93°F (33.8°C) in New York City, people from diverse backgrounds and nationalities arrived early morning to unfurl their yoga mats at this iconic location.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21 underscored yoga's global significance, describing it as a potent force for collective well-being, enabling individuals to live in the present moment unburdened by the past. PM Modi joined the Common Yoga Protocol session, underscoring yoga's role in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. He actively engaged in different yoga poses and meditation sessions during his visit to Srinagar.Speaking at the 10th International Yoga Day event at SKICC, he emphasised that yoga fosters awareness that personal welfare is interconnected with global welfare. He highlighted yoga's role in fostering inner peace, which in turn enables individuals to positively impact society. Despite the event moving indoors due to rain, Modi noted the expanding global community of yoga practitioners integrating yoga into their daily lives."The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past," PM Modi said.