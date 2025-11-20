Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IntrCity rolls out buses with air purification amid rising pollution

IntrCity rolls out buses with air purification amid rising pollution

IntrCity said it has begun rolling out a new fleet fitted with air-purification and real-time monitoring systems, aiming to reduce in-cabin pollution on long-distance routes across North India

Intrcity

The fleet, named ‘IntrCity SmartBus.AQI’, will include buses that monitor and filter cabin air on long-distance routes, the company said.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid increasing air pollution, IntrCity SmartBus on Thursday announced that it has introduced a new fleet equipped with air-purification systems, becoming the first bus operator in the country to do so.
 
The fleet, named ‘IntrCity SmartBus.AQI’, will include buses that monitor and filter cabin air on long-distance routes, the company said. It is being rolled out in phases, starting with services in North India, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Katra and Pathankot, it added.
 
To address the air pollution issue within its buses, IntrCity said that it partnered with climate-tech firm Respirer Living Sciences to install filtration systems designed to reduce PM2.5, carbon dioxide, dust and smoke inside the bus. The buses display real-time air-quality data on board and through the IntrCity app, the company said. 
 
 
“As leaders in the intercity mobility category, we felt a responsibility to address this urgent health concern. SmartBus.AQI is our commitment to ensuring that clean, safe air becomes a standard part of bus travel in India,” said Manish Rathi, co-founder and chief executive officer of IntrCity SmartBus.

Also Read

Norway flag

Norway transport firm tightens security after Chinese buses found hackable

Accident, road accident

3 killed, 5 injured as SUV crashes into UP roadways bus in Chitrakoot

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

AP bus fire tragedy: Officials crack down on private buses in Telangana

Jaisalmer: A bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur catches fire, near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 | (PTI Photo)

Bus fire in Jaisalmer: 20 dead, 16 injured; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma flags off 162 new roadways buses in Jaipur

 
Adding to it, Ronak Sutaria, co-founder of Respirer Living Sciences, said, “In this collaboration with IntrCity, we have not only deployed our indigenously developed artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Air Quality monitoring technology but are also providing our patent-pending demand-controlled energy-recovery-based air filtration and ventilation solutions.”
 
According to the companies, during the pilot runs, the fleet maintained PM2.5 levels at around 40 micrograms per cubic metre for most of the trip, below the national 24-hour standard.
 
The company’s latest upgrade also comes at a time when demand for long-distance road travel is rising. India’s expanding highway network is fueling a surge in the country’s intercity travel sector, particularly the outstation bus market. The segment is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 10 per cent to 13 per cent between the financial years 2020 (FY20) and 2025 (FY25), according to a report by IntrCity SmartBus and consulting firm 1Lattice.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Timelines can't be fixed for governors to give assent to bills, says SC

deep sea, ocean

India prepares to explore ocean depths with Samudrayaan submersible

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

IMD issues cyclone alert, warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Andaman

hospital, doctor

Delhi to open 70 Arogya Ayushman Mandirs this month, total to cross 200

Accident, road accident

Thane MACT gives ₹27.9 lakh compensation to kin of driver killed in crash

Topics : Buses air pollution Road Transport BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon