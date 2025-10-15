Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 07:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bus fire in Jaisalmer: 20 dead, 16 injured; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Bus fire in Jaisalmer: 20 dead, 16 injured; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Upon receiving information about the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Jaisalmer and was briefed by the officers

Jaisalmer: A bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur catches fire, near Thaiyat village in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 | (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan Police said the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Jaisalmer
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Twenty people were burnt alive and 16 were critically injured in Rajasthan when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur suddenly went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan condoled the loss of lives in the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Rajasthan Police said the bus, carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. While it was traversing the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, smoke began emanating from the vehicle's rear portion.

 

Noticing it, the driver stopped the bus, but it got engulfed in flames within moments.

Locals and passers-by rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue efforts. Army personnel also assisted in the operation. Fire tenders and police were informed, and the injured passengers were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.

Also Read

accident

20 passengers dead, 16 injured as private bus catches fire in Jaisalmer

What a difference six years make? Pre-Covid, India was catching up with China in the race for solar supremacy. Post-pandemic, India has slowed while China has surged. In 2018, the difference between India and China's solar energy capacity additions w

ENGIE secures 100 MW solar project in Barmer from SECI in Rajasthan

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizers

Agri department looks to fast-forward work on 'Rising Rajasthan' MoUspremium

Rajasthan High Court

Case of princely titles: Why abolished royal terms still stir legal debate

direct tax rupees fund

Centre okay ₹707 cr for Assam, Gujarat floods; ₹904 cr for fire services

Police said 16 critically injured passengers have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

BJP MLA from Pokaran Pratap Puri informed PTI that 20 passengers have died in the bus fire. "Nineteen passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur," he said.

The legislator said the bus caught fire 10 minutes after leaving Jaisalmer.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Jaisalmer and was briefed by the officers.

The chief minister said officials have been instructed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and all possible assistance to the affected people.

"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to officials concerned for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims," he posted on X.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Modi took to X to say, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."  "An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu said the loss of lives due to a fire in a bus in Rajasthan is extremely heartbreaking and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan also condoled the deaths.

"The news of the deaths of several people due to a fire in a bus in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

The Vice-President Secretariat quoted Radhakrishnan in an X post to say, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic bus fire incident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured."  Following the accident, the district administration issued an appeal for information to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The bodies will be handed over to family members after DNA matching, officials said.

The Jaisalmer district administration said it promptly began relief and rescue operations after receiving information about the incident. District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured. Helpline numbers were also issued.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, BJP state president Madan Rathore and other leaders expressed sorrow over the tragic incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik to appear in public on 79th birthday, join BJD's yatra

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

News highlights: Nitish Kumar's residence sealed off as protests erupt over ticket allocation

Above) Mary E Brunkow and María Corina Machado

Datanomics: Women secure 7% of Nobel Prizes, mostly in Literature & Peacepremium

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags Bengaluru road woes; minister responds

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

Govt expects ₹80 trn investment in India's maritime sector: Sonowal

Topics : rajasthan Fire accident Buses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon