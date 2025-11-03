Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 3 killed, 5 injured as SUV crashes into UP roadways bus in Chitrakoot

3 killed, 5 injured as SUV crashes into UP roadways bus in Chitrakoot

Both vehicles have been seized and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem

Accident, road accident

Five people were injured in the incident which occurred on Sunday night. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chitrakoot (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two minor brothers and their cousin were killed when their SUV collided with an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway here, police said on Monday.

Five people were injured in the incident which occurred on Sunday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus collided with the SUV near Khokh village.

Mohit (14), his brother Subhash (6) and their cousin Rohit (24), all residents of Garhiwa Majra Camp Ka Purwa village who were travelling in the SUV, were killed in the accident, he said.

Shobha Devi (35), Abhilasha (15), Sandhya (8), Omkar (10) and Raja Bhaiya (36) were injured. They were rushed to the district hospital and later referred to Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj for treatment, the SP said.

 

According to police, Raja Bhaiya and his family were returning home after attending a birthday celebration at his in-laws' house in Ainchwara village when the accident occurred.

Both vehicles have been seized and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi cloud seeding trials only experiment to test feasibility: Official

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Smog chokes Delhi as pollution remains high despite anti-smog efforts

cloud seeding

Delhi cloud seeding trials were purely experimental, says MoES official

Indian navy

CMS-03 satellite will provide robust telecom coverage across IOR: Navy

ISRO

Space industry congratulates Isro for successful launch of CMS-03 satellite

Topics : Bus accident Uttar Pradesh Buses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesICC Women's World Cup Prize MoneyICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon