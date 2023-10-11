ISRO to conduct first test flight of Gaganyaan around October 25

Also Read

ISRO on course to commence unmanned flight tests of Gaganyaan mission

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

We have roadmap, will have launch soon: Veeramuthuvel on Gaganyaan mission

Gaganyaan not one-off mission, govt approved spaceflight programme: Isro

Isro to send up uncrewed rocket in 2024 as part of Gaganyaan Mission

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan and Haryana to strengthen border security

Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Buoyed by tariff removal, US walnut industry aims to crack India's market

Thanjavur agri institute to be named after MS Swaminathan, says M K Stalin