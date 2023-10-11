close
Thanjavur agri institute to be named after MS Swaminathan, says M K Stalin

Further, an award will be instituted in Swaminathan's name to honour toppers in plant propagation and genetics in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)

Making a statement in the state Assembly, the CM said the Thanjavur institute, located at Echankottai there will be renamed as Dr MS Swaminathan Agricultural College and Research Institute | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Honouring the late MS Swaminathan, Thanjavur-based The Agricultural College and Research Institute will be renamed after the iconic scientist, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday.
Further, an award will be instituted in Swaminathan's name to honour toppers in plant propagation and genetics in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.
Making a statement in the state Assembly, the CM said the Thanjavur institute, located at Echankottai there will be renamed as Dr MS Swaminathan Agricultural College and Research Institute.
Stalin said he was making the announcement to honour Swaminathan, recipient of a number of national and international recognitions including Padma Vibushan and Magsasay Award.
Stalin recalled Swaminathan's contributions to the country's green revolution in the 1960s and heaped praises on the late scientist for his work.
He especially recalled Swaminathan having spoken about climate change as early as in 1969.
The veteran scientist died here last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

