Mizoram polls: Snubbed by MNF, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo set to join BJP

Reports suggested that Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo had been denied a ticket by the party over his remarks on the MNF-BJP alliance

Lalrinliana Sailo

Lalrinliana Sailo

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for November 7, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo is prepared to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to a report by EastMojo. Sailo was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming elections in Mizoram by the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

Officials have stated that Sailo will resign as a lawmaker on Wednesday to contest the Assembly elections on a BJP ticket.

The MNF did not nominate anyone for the Chalfilh seat, the constituency from which Sailo had previously been elected on an MNF ticket. Reports suggest that the party denied him a ticket due to his comments regarding the MNF-BJP alliance. Earlier this year, Sailo's remarks caused a political stir when he stated he favoured the ruling MNF joining the BJP.

BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia confirmed that Sailo would be inducted into the Saffron party on Thursday. He mentioned that Sailo will contest the upcoming Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, although the party leadership has yet to decide the constituency where he will be fielded.

On Wednesday, the Mizo National Front (MNF) released its candidate list for the 40-member assembly. Chief Minister Zoramthanga is slated to run from Aizawl East-I, a seat he won in the 2018 assembly elections. The MNF will field candidates in all 40 assembly constituencies. The MNF's candidate list features two women and 15 new faces.

Up to now, Congress lawmaker KT Rokhaw, former minister Dr K Beichhua, and five independent legislators supported by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) have tendered their resignations from the Mizoram Assembly.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. At present, the ruling MNF holds 28 seats, the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.

Meanwhile, political parties in Mizoram, including the Congress and the MNF, have requested the election commission to reschedule the date for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections. They have expressed objections to the appointment of Sunday as the counting day, a day when most people in the Christian-majority state attend church services.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

