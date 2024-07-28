Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

J&K admin approves Rs 400 crore rooftop solar project for govt buildings

The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025 and shall subsequently be maintained free of cost for five years by JAKEDA through the empanelled vendors

solar

The government buildings shall be installed with Rooftop Solar Projects of different capacities aimed at leveraging the vast rooftop spaces of government establishments for solar energy generation, the spokesman said.

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday approved a Rs 400 crore project under which grid-tier rooftop solar power systems will be installed on all government buildings in the union territory.
"The Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved solarizing of all government buildings in Jammu and Kashmir by installation of Grid-Tied Rooftop solar power systems of an aggregate capacity of 70 MW in Capex mode at a project cost of Rs 400 crore and 200 MW in RESCO mode," an official spokesman said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He said the project shall be implemented by Jammu & Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JKEDA).
The government buildings shall be installed with Rooftop Solar Projects of different capacities aimed at leveraging the vast rooftop spaces of government establishments for solar energy generation, the spokesman said.
These solar power systems shall have bi-directional smart meters and the Virtual Net Metering (VNM) benefit would be provided by the DISCOMs to adjust the additional energy generated by the solar panels at a particular site against the other electrical connections of different buildings of the same department.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025 and shall subsequently be maintained free of cost for five years by JAKEDA through the empanelled vendors.
The project sites developed under RESCO (Renewable Energy Service Company) mode through Solar power developers shall have to execute power Purchase Agreements for 25 years with the respective departments on the tariff to be determined through a bidding process.

More From This Section

LIVE: Students detained during protest for action against culprits of Delhi coaching centre deaths

Fisheries scam: Gujarat HC rejects discharge pleas of two ex-BJP ministers

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Police detain protesting students near metro

Struck with 'unfathomable' tragedy, students in Karol Bagh demand justice

Delhi coaching centre flooding: Police registers FIR, forms teams to probe

With the implementation of the project, the reduction in carbon emissions by installing 270 MW Solar Power Plants will be around 8.3 million tons over a period of 25 years. More than 10,800 jobs shall be created by implementing this project for highly skilled, skilled and unskilled personnel, the spokesman said.
He said several additional job roles would be created by solar PV grid-connected projects in secondary and tertiary segments along with the manufacturing and supply of system equipment such as inverters, cables, trackers, and other parts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Citigroup expects India to attract $100 billion in foreign Investments

Waaree Renewable Technologies receives Rs 90 cr solar power project

Rajasthan govt aims to produce 30 Gw of solar power by the end of FY25

Rajasthan plans 30 Gw solar power by FY25-end; aims to become self-reliant

Jakson Green inks pact with NHPC for supply of 400 MW solar power

Topics : solar power Rooftop solar energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon