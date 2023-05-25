close

J&K approves establishment of disaster recovery centre outside seismic zone

In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council which met under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

IANS Srinagar
Jammu-Srinagar highway

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
In a major decision, the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council which met under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday gave its assent to the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the Jammu and Kashmir Seismic Zone along with its upkeep and maintenance for five years.

The project is considered a part of the adoption and launch of e-office software in all major departments and offices of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The digital services including the e-office operate from the servers installed at the primary site in the Data Centre at Jammu. The establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the seismic zone would protect the entire data of the primary site against any natural or technical disaster with a back up at the secondary site, in a different seismic zone.

"It is important to have a disaster recovery plan in place to mitigate disaster related interruptions, which makes the establishment of disaster recovery site an essential part of the system, especially when entire government working is becoming digital," an official statement said.

"The goal of a disaster recovery plan is to maintain technical operations and quickly restore ability to operate the government business in the face of disasters like floods, fires, earthquakes or other adverse conditions."

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Disaster management

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

