close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Home Minister Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, assures justice for all

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to people in Manipur to maintain peace and promised that justice will be ensured to all sections of society.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Amit Shah

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to people in Manipur to maintain peace and promised that justice will be ensured to all sections of society.

Shah while laying the foundation stone of the tenth national campus of the National Forensic Sciences University to be set Changsari area of Kamrup district, said he will travel to the northeastern state to help resolve disputes.

"I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days but before that, both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves and ensure that peace is restored in the state," he said.

The Centre will ensure that justice is given to all who suffered in the clashes which broke out in the state, but "people must hold a dialogue to ensure peace in the state," Shah said.

Referring to the setting up of the NFSU campus here, the home minister said that this will guarantee employment opportunities for all students passing these courses.

"The Centre was planning to bring legal changes to make site visits by forensic experts compulsory for crimes which attract more than six years of imprisonment," he added.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Manipur violence: Shah speaks to CMs of neighbouring states; holds 2 VCs

Violence in Manipur a well-planned conspiracy, alleges JNU Professor

Dire need of DRDO-academia partnership for safety, says Rajnath Singh

Punjab Police blocks 180,000 SIM cards activated on forged papers

Denying sex to spouse is mental cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Dhanuka Agritech Q4 profit grows 20% to Rs 65.30 cr; revenue up 17%

G20 provided opportunity to showcase socio-economic progress of J-K: Sinha

The first phase of the NFSU campus was expected to be completed by 2026 and the second by 2030 while classes will start this year at the temporary campus in Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Shah also launched an interactive web portal the 'Seva Setu' of the Assam police, developed jointly with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), which will enable people to lodge FIRs, missing persons complaints, as well as fill up online forms for tenant, paying guests and domestic help verifications, without visiting any police station.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Manipur

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India sees a Rs 200 cr investment in washing machine plant by Thomson

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO and director, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd
2 min read

Triveni Engineering and Industries Q4 net profit rises 74% to Rs 190 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

G20 provided opportunity to showcase socio-economic progress of J-K: Sinha

G20
2 min read

Third round of layoffs at Meta impacts senior executives in India

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Modi will become PM; Cong won't secure present tally in LS: Amit Shah

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon