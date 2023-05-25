close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dire need of DRDO-academia partnership for safety, says Rajnath Singh

Research and development in military technology is crucial to protect the double threat on borders says Rajnath Singh when inaugurating a two day DRDO-Academia Conclave

BS Web Team New Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With an aim to improve the partnership to ensure higher quality research and technology adoption in the military, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-Academia Conclave was organised in Delhi on Thursday.
The Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh stated that advancing technology for military application was crucial for a country like India that faced a “double border threat”, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Singh inaugurated a two-day DRDO-Academia Conclave on Thursday, inviting around 350 senior academics across India to better understand the requirements of the DRDO. 
He stated, “Unless we do research, we will not be able to adopt new technologies. R&D has the ability to convert ordinary substances into valuable resources. It has been a key factor in the development of civilisations throughout history.”

Singh added that India had one of the largest armed forces in the world and countries across the world have expressed a “willingness to conduct joint exercises” with India’s armed forces. However, for this to be accomplished, the technology needed to be further advanced. 
Highlighting the need for research and development (R&D), Singh stated that as a part of the partnership, DRDO will gain skilled human resources from eminent institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Science, Indian Institutes of Technology and the National Institutes of Technology, among others. Academia will benefit from R&D funds provided by the DRDO, along with access to advanced infrastructure and labs at the defense research organisation. 

Also Read

From China to India

Carborundum Universal partners DRDO for 'ceramic radome' technology

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India, Russia to work on developing hypersonic version of BrahMos: Report

Honda, Aston Martin to reignite partnership in 2026, Alonso onboard

Punjab Police blocks 180,000 SIM cards activated on forged papers

Denying sex to spouse is mental cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Dhanuka Agritech Q4 profit grows 20% to Rs 65.30 cr; revenue up 17%

G20 provided opportunity to showcase socio-economic progress of J-K: Sinha

Modi will become PM; Cong won't secure present tally in LS: Amit Shah


A report by NITI Aayog in 2022 showed that India had one of the lowest expenditures in R&D in the world. Many media reports have also shown the lack of quality research done by higher education institutes in India is a major reason why India’s education sector is lagging behind foreign universities.
This partnership may be a silver lining to academicians should they be allowed to take full advantage of the infrastructure and funds.

Topics : DRDO academics Indian military Research and development Defence Technology BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India sees a Rs 200 cr investment in washing machine plant by Thomson

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO and director, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd
2 min read

Triveni Engineering and Industries Q4 net profit rises 74% to Rs 190 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

G20 provided opportunity to showcase socio-economic progress of J-K: Sinha

G20
2 min read

Third round of layoffs at Meta impacts senior executives in India

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Modi will become PM; Cong won't secure present tally in LS: Amit Shah

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Most Popular

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

New Parliament Building
3 min read

LIVE: 2 more India-born cheetah cubs die at Kuno National Park, say sources

Cheetah
3 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon