Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J&K CM Omar directs timely evacuation of people from risk-prone zones

J&K CM Omar directs timely evacuation of people from risk-prone zones

Taking note of the continuous heavy rains, the chief minister appealed to people to remain alert, avoid vulnerable areas, and strictly adhere to safety advisories

Omar Abdullah, Omar

The chief minister expressed sorrow over the tragic deaths (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid inclement weather prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday directed officials to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and carry out timely evacuation of residents from risk-prone zones.

The statement comes in the aftermath of two fresh incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Ramban and Reasi districts that left 11 persons, including seven members of a family, dead and one person missing.

The chief minister expressed sorrow over the tragic deaths. While four people of a family lost their lives and one person went missing at Rajgarh in Ramban, a couple and their five children were buried alive in a landslide at Badder village in Mahore area of Reasi district.

 

Taking note of the continuous heavy rains, the chief minister appealed to people to remain alert, avoid vulnerable areas, and strictly adhere to safety advisories.

"He has directed the district administration and disaster management authorities to remain on the ground, ensure round-the-clock monitoring, carry out timely evacuation of residents from risk-prone zones, and provide immediate relief and all possible assistance to the affected families," the chief minister's office said in a post on X.

Abdullah has further instructed the concerned departments to remain vigilant, coordinate closely, and take every precautionary measure to safeguard lives in the inclement weather.

On the Ramban incident, the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Calcutta High Court

No payment to employee seeking another job against natural justice: HC

Fire, Haridwar Fire

One killed in blast at illegal firework manufacturing unit in Kannur

Manoj Jarange

Maratha quota stir enters day 2: Hunger strike, traffic snarls, and more

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Odisha fertiliser crisis: Naveen Patnaik warns of supply gaps, farmer woes

Uma Bharti

Politics has no retirement age, contribution lasts a lifetime: Uma Bharti

Topics : Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir landslide

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon