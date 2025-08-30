Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
One killed in blast at illegal firework manufacturing unit in Kannur

The deceased has been identified as K Mohammad Asham of Challad here, who was inside the house when the explosion occurred

Kannapuram police registered a case under sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act (Representative Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kannur (Kerala)
Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

One person died after a powerful explosion brought down an entire house, where explosives were allegedly being stored for preparing fireworks, at Kannapuram in this north Kerala district early Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as K Mohammad Asham of Challad here, who was inside the house when the explosion occurred.

Police have registered a case against Anoop Malik, who had taken the house on rent. Asham was a distant relative of Malik, who is currently absconding, police said.

It said that Malik was a supplier of fireworks and had been involved in a similar blast at a house in Podikundu in 2016, where explosives were illegally stocked.

 

According to the police, the blast occurred around 1.50 am. "The intensity of the blast caused the entire structure to collapse and partially damaged four neighbouring houses," an officer from Kannapuram police station said.

Police called in the bomb detection and disposal squad to clear the area of any remaining explosive materials. After the site was secured, a detailed search was conducted and the body parts of Asham were recovered.

The property is reportedly owned by Govindan, a retired schoolteacher, who rented the house to Malik last year.

Neighbours said two men had been staying at the house. They hardly interacted with anyone in the neighbourhood and came to the house only at night, they said.

Kannapuram police registered a case under sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to conduct the investigation into the incident.

Kannur City Police Commissioner Nithin Raj visited the site and evaluated the situation.

"Currently, we have recovered the body of a person named Mohammad Asham K. We came to know that these persons were living at this house for the last one year. The forensic examination is being conducted in connection with the explosion".

"The cause of the explosion can be determined only after scientific procedures. It is found that a large quantity of explosive for making fireworks was stored at the house. From the preliminary investigation, firework manufacturing was taking place at the house, he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary K K Ragesh alleged that Anoop was associated with the Congress party.

"You can check his links. The concerned authorities should check why a person involved in a similar offence before was making explosives again," Ragesh told reporters.

However, the Congress dismissed the allegation.

"The intention behind making explosives should be revealed. There should be an investigation into who was procuring these explosives. Such illegal activities are taking place in large numbers in Kannur. These incidents are becoming frequent due to police negligence," Kannur DCC President Martin George said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

