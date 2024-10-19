Business Standard
Jaipur doctors resume strike over unmet demands including workplace safety

Jaipur doctors resume strike over unmet demands including workplace safety

Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors president informed that resident doctors in Ajmer and Udaipur will boycott work from Sunday morning

File Photo of doctors protest after RG Kar case. | Source: PTI

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Resident doctors in Jaipur resumed their strike on Saturday night, accusing the state government of 'inaction' towards their demands, including workplace safety measures. The elective and emergency services have been suspended.

Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors president Dr Manohar Siyol said that the resident doctors at the SMS Hospital had given an ultimatum of 48-hours to the state government to fulfil their demands. It ended at 8 pm on Saturday.

He said that the state government in August had assured the doctors that they would fulfil their demands, including workplace safety measures. But no concrete action has been taken yet.

 

"We had been peacefully registering our protest in support of our demands for the last 12 days by boycotting elective services at the SMS hospital but the government showed no active involvement. They have been insensitve towards our demands. Therefore we were forced to suspend emergency as well as elective services tonight. Our demands remain the same as before," he said.

Dr Siyol informed that resident doctors in Ajmer and Udaipur will boycott work from Sunday morning and residents in other districts will also make their decisions accordingly.

The resident doctors went on a strike in August this year against the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata but they resumed working after the health minister in Jaipur formed a committee to look into the demands.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

