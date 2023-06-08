close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jaipur Foot offers prosthetic limbs to victims of Odisha train accident

In his letter, Mehta said the artificial limb fitment facility will be provided at its Khrodah centre near Bhubaneswar free of cost

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Prosthetic limbs, limbs

Representative image of prosthetic limbs. Photo: wikimedia.org

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The makers of 'Jaipur foot' has offered to provide prosthetic limbs to those who have lost their legs in the recent Odisha train accident

Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) founder D.R. Mehta, in a letter to the Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, has offered to serve the amputee free of cost, a release said.

In his letter, Mehta said the artificial limb fitment facility will be provided at its Khrodah centre near Bhubaneswar free of cost.

All such passengers, who lost their limbs in the tragic rail accident, would be able to get the fitment three months after the amputation as it takes about months for the wounds to heal, he said.

Alternatively, the BMVSS mobile workshop at Khodarh would reach the various towns and villages in Odisha to serve the amputees, thus they would be able to get the limb fitment at their doorsteps, he added.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Jaipur-based Prosthetic leg fitment centre set up in Equatorial Guinea

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Claim process norms for Odisha train accident victims eased: LIC chairman

Odisha train accident: PM Modi distressed, speaks to railway minister

World Ocean Day: Volunteers take part in beach clean up drive in Vizag

India, France, UAE begin maiden joint maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman

Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

PACS can be roped in as drone traders for spraying fertilizers: Coop Min

Greenhouse gas emissions at 'all-time high', global warming at rapid rate

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : prosthetic limbs Odisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CAQM shares revised guidelines for use of diesel generator in Delhi-NCR

Pollution, Delhi pollution
2 min read

Sebi to digitise investor service requests, complaints by RTAs processing

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Half of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation back in system: RBI Guv Das

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon