India, France, UAE begin maiden joint maritime exercise in the Gulf of Oman

The two-day maritime exercise will involve a wide range of naval operations, including surface warfare and helicopter cross-deck landing operations

BS Web Team New Delhi
ndia-France-UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise

Photo: India-France-UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
The first India-France-UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise began on Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman, the Ministry of Defence said today. The exercise involves the Indian Navy frigate INS Tarkash, the French Navy ship Surcouf along with Rafale fighter jets, and UAE Navy maritime patrol aircraft.
 The two-day exercise will involve a wide range of naval operations, including surface warfare, helicopter cross-deck landing operations, advanced air defense exercises, and boarding operations, the ministry said. The exercise will also include cross-embarkation of personnel to exchange best practices.

The defence ministry said the first India-France-UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise aims to improve trilateral cooperation between the three navies and develop joint strategies for addressing traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime environment. The exercise will also improve collaboration in ensuring the safety of mercantile trade and freedom of navigation at high seas in the region.

Topics : Maritime maritime sector France India

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

